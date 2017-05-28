Speaking to Dr Mzukisi Grootboom - Chairperson: SAMA Bogus doctors are increasingly seeping into the health system. SA Medical Association chairperson Dr Mzukisi Grootboom said they had noted several cases where people had masqueraded as doctors and pharmacists. He said it was “very sad that our people are exposed” to scamsters and imposters.
Bogus doctors on the increase
