Eskom CEO saga highlights systems failure in SA

30 May 2017 11:00 PM

Speaking to Dr Timothy London - Senior Lecturer: Graduate School of Business at UCT. Dr London writes: South Africa has, in the past, been credited with taking on innovative corporate governance standards, and integrated reporting. So it’s particularly depressing to see the spectacle around the country’s largest state-owned enterprise, its power utility Eskom. The drama has revolved around Eskom’s CEO Brian Molefe, who has returned to the job just months after quitting. The contradictory explanations of his return point to huge flaws in the accountability systems of the country’s state owned enterprises. It’s clear that Eskom flouted many basic principles of sound corporate governance.