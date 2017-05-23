Fraud and Corruption at UKZN's med school

23 May 2017 10:57 PM

Speaking to Dr Irshaad Saley - CEO of STudent Alliance & Practitioner. The South African Medical Association (Sama) has called on the department of education to act swiftly to deal with allegations of fraud and corruption at the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). This comes amid allegations that certain members of the community, and some staff members from the UKZN, fraudulently sold students places for admission to the school of medicine. There are also allegations that examination papers are being sold at the university.