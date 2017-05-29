Speaking to Alex Mashilo - SACP national spokesperson. The Competition Commission ordered South Africa’s pay-TV monopoly MultiChoice to pay R180 million for price fixing and fixing trade conditions. Multi Choice agreed to this, but the SACP is unhappy with the fine. They've described it as outrageous as they believe the fine is too small.
SACP reacts to DStv price fixing
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM