Speaking to Xolani Koyana - EWN reporter. A clinical psychologist has told the Western Cape High Court that convicted murderer Zwelethu Mthethwa should not be jailed because he has much to contribute to society as an artist.
Clinical psychologist says no jail for convicted murderer Zwelethu Mthethwa
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM