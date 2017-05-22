Speaking to Phillip de Wet - Mail & Guardian reporter. The Mail & Guardian, latest on the Brian Molefe/Eskom saga. They're reporting that Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe never resigned from the company, both he and Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown agree in new a idavits. Instead, under a new agreement, he is now formally considered to have been on “unpaid leave” during the period he served as a member of Parliament. But in a set of sworn statements notable for huge holes in the timeline, Molefe and Brown don’t quite manage to agree on why Molefe returned to Eskom, after never o icially leaving it.
Brian Molefe: What resignation?
