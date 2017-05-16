Speaking to Rev Courtney Sampson - IEC WC electoral office. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) today launched an online facility to begin capturing addresses of the three million people on the voters roll without listed addresses. It is only for registered voters to provide and update their address details. The first phase of is only available to the three million registered voters whose address are currently not on voters’ roll.
IEC launched an online facility for capturing addresses
