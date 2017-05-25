Filmmaker Feizel Mamdoo writes: On May 10th the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation issued a statement by its late founder’s fellow former.. Robben Islander, 86-year old Laloo “Isu” Chiba, that called on South Africans to join a 24-hour food strike in solidarity with the more than thousand Palestinian political prisoners on hunger strike for improved prison conditions.
Anatomy of a hunger strike
