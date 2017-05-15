Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN reporter. Hundreds of ANC supporters from the various regions in the province were protesting against the Pretoria High Court's decision forcing President Jacob Zuma to explain his recent Cabinet reshuffle.
ANC marches against judicial overreach
