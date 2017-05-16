GroundUp has looked at causes of CT water crisis

16 May 2017 10:54 PM

Speaking to Nathan Geffen - Editor: Ground Up. They cite several issues for the current water crisis including population growth, high consumption and climate change. They've found: Since 1995 the city’s population has grown 55%, from about 2.4 million to an expected 4.3 million in 2018. Over the same period dam storage has increased by only 15%. The Berg River Dam, which began storing water in 2007, has been Cape Town’s only significant addition to water storage infrastructure since 1995. It’s 130,000 megalitre capacity is over 14% of the 898,000 megalitres that can be held in Cape Town’s large dams. Had it not been for good water consumption management by the City, the current crisis could have hit much earlier.