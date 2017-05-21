NotInMyName

21 May 2017 11:27 PM

Speaking to Kholofelo Masha - Organiser: Not in my name. Hundreds of men took part in a march in Pretoria yesterday. The march was organised by men who're against women abuse. Over five women have been found murdered around the country in the last two weeks. Organisers of the “Not In My Name” march are hopeful the conversation will continue around breaking down patriarchy in society.