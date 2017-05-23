Speaking to Professor Nic Cheeseman Prof Nic Cheeseman takes a look at the situation in Zambia & writes: Zambia has often been ignored by the international media. One reason for this neglect is that it’s been comparatively unexceptional, on a continent with more than its fair share of extremes. Since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1991, the country has neither been a clear democratic success story like Ghana or South Africa nor a case of extreme authoritarian abuse, as in Cote d’Ivoire and Zimbabwe.
A closer look into Zambian politics
