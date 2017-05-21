Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. SACP's second Secretary General Solly Mapaila today called on the African National Congress (ANC) to rein in President Jacob Zuma, saying the president has been disregarding ANC policies regarding the succession debate.
ANC must control Zuma says Solly Mapaila
