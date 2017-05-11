Still no sign of missing Courtney Pieters

11 May 2017 8:28 PM

Speaking to Faizel Brown - Spokesperson: Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum. Her parents, Juanita Pieters and Aaron Adonis, had their hopes raised with two possible sightings this week. One was CCTV footage handed to police, who brought it to the family on a flash drive and played it on a laptop. The other was of a child seen in Athlone. The family is hoping to get good news soon.