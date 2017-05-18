SACC speaks out on state capture

18 May 2017 8:53 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. South African Council of Churches (SACC) general secretary Malusi Mpumlwana says what has emerged from its 'Unburdening Panel' report is disconcerting. "The problem is bigger than corruption, it's chaos," he said at the release of the report from its Unburdening Panel, which the SACC describes as a “facility” o ered by the churches for people whom organisations and others have tried to bribe.