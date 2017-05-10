Speaking to Richard Poplak - From the Daily Maverick. Several service delivery protests have broken out in various parts of Johannesburg this week. Most of the protests are over housing.
Gauteng gripped by a number of protests
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM