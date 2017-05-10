Speaking to Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission. Shoprite, Pick 'n Pay, Spar and Woolworths are being investigated by the Competition Commission. Public hearings into the four retailers which own the lion’s share of the more than R500-billion grocery retail market are underway in Cape Town.
Competition Commission into probes major retailers
