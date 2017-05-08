Speaking to Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity. Have you seen Solidarity's new campaign? It's a video featuring EFF leader Julius Malema, President Jacob Zuma and several white families who're watching the former talking about land reform and apartheid. Solidarity believes they're perpetuating reverse racism.
Solidarity's race campaign
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM