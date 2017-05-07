Speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN who attended the memeorial service. Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato attended a memorial service for victims of a mass shooting incident in Elsies River earlier this week where at least 13 people were shot in the gang related incident. Four lost their lives.
Elsies River memorial
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM