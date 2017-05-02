Speaking to Xolani Koyana - EWN reporter. A lawyer representing former Western Cape top cop Arno Lamoer earlier today told the Western Cape High Court that a financial investigator’s report is factually wrong and presumptive. Lamoer, police o icials Darius van der Ross, Sharon and Kolindren Govender and businessman Saleem Dawjee face 109 charges including money laundering & racketeering.
Lamoer & co-accused in court
