Court orders JZ to hand over reshuffle report

4 May 2017 9:25 PM

Speaking to Dr Buhle Dube - Senior Lecturer: Faculty of Law at UWC. Zuma fired 10 ministers including Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. The DA took the matter to court. They want the president to provide them with records & reasons for his reshuffle. The court has ruled in their favour. What kind of precedent does this set?