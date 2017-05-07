Speaking to Theo Venter - political analyst. On the eve of the Marikana shooting, Ramaphosa allegedly said in an email discussion between Lonmin management and government o icials that events around the strike "are plainly dastardly criminal acts and must be characterised as such".
Ramaphosa apologised for language he used at the time of Marikana massacre
