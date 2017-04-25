Nkandla disciplinary hearing

25 April 2017 9:44 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN. A Public Works o icial accused of acting unlawfully in the Nkandla debacle says he’s unfit to appear at the disciplinary hearings. Sibusiso Chonco is one of the first people to be questioned for his alleged involvement in the multimillion rand upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s private residence in KwaZulu-Natal. In 2014, the Public Protector found that Zuma and the Public Works Department had acted improperly during the process.