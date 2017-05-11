Speaking to Duduetsang Makuse - Save Our SABC National Coordinator. Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo today confirmed receiving the SABC interim board’s proposal for a bailout for the cash-strapped public broadcaster. Dlodlo briefed journalists at Parliament on the outcomes of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.
Interim SABC board asks for bailout
