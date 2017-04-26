CEO Sleep Out

Speaking to Ebrahim Fakir - Independant political researcher & commentator. It's almost that time of the year for CEO's from around the country to sleep outside in a bid to raise funds for the homeless. Ebrahim writes: It’s time for the ridiculously gimmicky #CEOSleepOut again. These ethically compromised CEOs – aided by PR devoid of content – would rather engage in spectacular stunts, instead of doing the things that need to be done: creating work, providing scholarships and training, funding existing causes, investing in art, culture and technology, or supporting small businesses and innovation.
