Speaking to Zizi Kodwa - ANC spokesperson. The African National Congress (ANC) has blamed alliance leaders' early pronouncements on leadership preferences as a reason for President Jacob Zuma being booed, heckled and prevented from addressing Cosatu's main May Day rally in Bloemfontein.
ANC responds to Zuma booing during May Day rally
