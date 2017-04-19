Post Office scam warning

Speaking to Martie Gilchrist - Post Office spokesperson. The Post Office has issued a warning to the public about a scam making the rounds. So if you have received a call from someone claiming to be from the Post Office with a package ready for your collection, think again.
