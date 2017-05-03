The calling for JZ to step down

Speaking to Adv. Paul Hoffman - Director of Accountability Now. Many people including opposition parties have been calling on the ANC to remove President Jacob Zuma over the numerous scandals during his term in office. Advocate Paul Ho man says a recall will depend on the balance of forces in the collective leadership of the National Executive Committee of the ANC its highest decision-making body between conferences.
