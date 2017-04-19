Vuwani burning

19 April 2017 9:33 PM

Speaking to Pelane Phakgadi - EWN reporter. The protests in the Limpopo town flared up again this week after residents violently opposed Vuwani being incorporated into the new Vhembe District municipality after it was sliced out of the Makhado municipality. The protests turned deadly on Tuesday when a car smashed into pipe used to barricade a road. Two people died in the flaming wreck.