Plans for Muizenberg police station upgrade put on hold

23 April 2017 9:46 PM

Speaking to Chumile Sali - Social Justice Coalition spoekesperson. The plan to upgrade the Muizenberg police station to the tune of R100 million has been put on hold, deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said on Sunday. Instead, the money would be spent on a new police station for Makhaza, Khayelitsha. The news that the heritage building police station in the seaside suburb of Muizenberg, Cape Town, would be upgraded was met with anger by many who called into question the amount being spent, while the Cape Flats communities of Nyanga and Khayelitsha were overlooked. The suburb of Nyanga has the highest murder rate in the country.