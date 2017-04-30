Speaking to Pelane Phakgadi - EWN reporter. Former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Matthews Phosa says he has accepted a nomination for the party’s presidency to steer the ANC away from a dictatorship. This comes after the party’s ward 52 in Cape Town nominated Phosa for ANC president on Saturday. Phosa says President Jacob Zuma showed autocracy during his controversial Cabinet reshffle. Phosa has been very vocal of his criticism of Zuma.
Repeated calls for JZ to step down, Phosa accepts presidency nomination
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM