Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile is set to graduate cum laude at the Durban University of Technology on 9 May. He wrote his exams in prison after being arrested for being part of protests at DUT in September. He spent six months in police custody after being denied bail. He faced charges of public violence, illegal gathering, trespassing and inciting violence.
Celebrating Bonginkosi Khanyile
