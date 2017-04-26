Speaking to Karabo Rajuili - Advocacy coordinator: Amabhungane. Amabhungane have filed an application to have the law that governs when communications can be intercepted declared unconstitutional. Last week, amaBhungane announced it was taking the law known as “Rica” to court.
RICA challenge
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
