A closer look at the DA

26 April 2017 9:43 PM

Speaking to Oliver Dickson - Award winning speaker & Media contributor. Dickson writes: The problem with South African democracy is that we hold our soccer and rugby coaches to higher standards of accountability than we do our leaders. This doesn’t just hold true for our leaders serving in government and the ANC, but holds more disproportionately true for our opposition, particularly the DA. The strength of our democracy is determined by the strength of our opposition and their ability to contest actions and ideas enacted by the ruling party. So even if you’re not a supporter of the DA, their political position and the things they stand for, it is still quite strongly in your interest that we have a stronger DA, for the sake of our democracy. Now more than ever.