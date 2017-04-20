SACP: Blade regrets Mbeki ousting and warns against opposing Zuma

20 April 2017 9:31 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN. SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande has issued a warning to those hoping to topple President Jacob Zuma. He says that while the ANC's alliance partners have called on Zuma to go, they should be wary of starting anti-JZ campaigns like they did when Thabo Mbeki was ousted. Nzimande added that he regretted being the battering ram to take down former president Mbeki nearly a decade ago.