Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN. SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande has issued a warning to those hoping to topple President Jacob Zuma. He says that while the ANC's alliance partners have called on Zuma to go, they should be wary of starting anti-JZ campaigns like they did when Thabo Mbeki was ousted. Nzimande added that he regretted being the battering ram to take down former president Mbeki nearly a decade ago.
SACP: Blade regrets Mbeki ousting and warns against opposing Zuma
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM