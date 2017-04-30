Latest developments on arms deal

Speaking to Murray Hunter - Right2Know. It's emerged that President Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to silence a close confidant, who had “intimate knowledge” about how the president benefited from the arms deal, by asking him not to testify at the Seriti Commission of Inquiry.
