Speaking to Gavin Grey - UK correspondent Prime Minister Theresa May has gotten her way after calling for elections set for 2020 to be held in just a few months. With the next election scheduled for 2020, on Tuesday, May took everyone by surprise and called for it to be held three years early, on June 8.
UK goes to polls June 8
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM