Koketso with Co-host Mbuyiselo Both & Kopano Ratele in conversation with in studio gurst Terrence Mentor, his wife Julie Mentor & Sara-Jayne King discussing the stories & mixed race families.
Cape Talk Dads: Mixed Race Families
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
