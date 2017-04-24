France elections: How does affect the African continent

24 April 2017 10:46 PM

Speaking to Ciugu Mwagiru - Kenyan journalist. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen will face o with centrist opponent Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential elections on 7 May. A Harris survey saw Macron going on to win the runo against her by 64% to 36. An Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll gave a similar result. Analysts say Le Pen’s best chance of hauling back Macron’s big lead in the polls is to paint him as a part of an elite aloof from ordinary French people and their problems.