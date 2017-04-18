Speaking to Kerry Cullinan - E-Health Managing Ed. Most of the facilities inspected by members of the Office of the Health Standards Compliance failed to make the 50 percent mark for standards and quality care. They were expected to at least hit the 80percent mark.
Hospitals in state of emergency
