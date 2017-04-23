Huffington Post SA's Verashni Pillay resignation

23 April 2017 10:00 PM

Speaking to Songezo Zibi - Head of Communication at Absa. Zibi writes: The debate about the Hu ington Post SA's now deleted blog by a person with a fake identity and its recently resigned editor, Verashni Pillay, is very important. While it has been easy for many to bash Pillay for some obvious editorial failings, it is important to set out clearly what she should be expected to account for. We should be clear in our minds that we do not conflate failure of editorial process before publication, and judgment after the publication of an article. Di erentiating between the two is very important, as I shall set out later.