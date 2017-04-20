Cape Flats: Time to rise up & stand as one

20 April 2017 10:18 PM

In studio with Moeshfieka Botha Anyone living on the Flats will know that life can be snuffed out in the blink of an eye. Communities have been wrapped in a cloak of fear and violence that no Police Commissioner or South African president or provincial premier has managed to tear from these bleeding neighbourhoods. Moeshfieka Botha is of the view that if no one else will help the Flats, then the Flats must help itself. And if we stand by and do nothing, then we are complicit in the violence and bloodshed. News24 column: http://www.news24.com/Columnists/GuestColumn/rise-up-cape-flats-20170420