Afrikaans more black than white

1 May 2017 10:13 PM

Speaking to Professor Hein Willemse - Professor Afrikaans literature. The language of Afrikaans remains a contested issue in South Africa. The controversy over the medium of instruction at traditionally Afrikaans universities such as Stellenbosch has brought this to the fore again. Should it be in Afrikaans, English, a combination, or a hybrid which will include other South African languages?