Mxolisi Nxasana v Jacob Zuma

17 April 2017 10:09 PM

Speakiing to Paul Hoffman Director of Accountability Now. The ongoing battle between former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana and President Jacob Zuma could escalate to the point where the president may have to testify in court. Nxasana has launched a dramatic fightback against the man who first appointed him and now appears to have pushed him from the crucial position at the head of the NPA. Freedom under Law, Corruption Watch, and Accountability Now have jointly sought to have the dismissal of Nxasana and the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams set aside as irregular and illegal. In a rather damning piece in the Daily Maverick, Paul Hoffman points out some similarities between Zuma and doomed gangster Al Capone, whose crime empire was toppled when he was arrested for tax evasion.