Speaking to Riana Scott - Metrorail spokesperson. The nationwide bus strike gets underway tomorrow. Thousands of people who use buses to get to work will have to make alternative transport arrangements. Golden Arrow and MyCiti have suspended their services. Metrorail earlier today announced extended train operating hours starting tomorrow.
Metrorail to assist commuters during bus strike
