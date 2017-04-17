The State of Swaziland: King Swati bans divorce

17 April 2017 10:44 PM

Speaking to Lucky Lukhele - Swaziland Solidarity Network. “In our culture, once you marry someone, there is no turning back.” These are the words of Swaziland king Mswati III who has just banned divorce in the southern African country. The King says in siSwati there is no word for divorce and that people should not break agreements with God. But while the King tightens his grip on his subjects, a group of young socialists are calling for political and economic pressure to be placed on Mswati’s regime to make way for a democracy.