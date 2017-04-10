Speaking to Ishmael Mnisi - Department of Transport Spokesperson. The Transport Department says it’s studying today’s court judgment about the Prasa board and will communicate its next move in due course. The High Court in Pretoria has reinstated the board headed by Popo Molefe after former transport minister Dipou Peters had dissolved the board last month.
Transport Dept responds to court ruling
