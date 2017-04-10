Speaking to Victor Dlamini - Popo Molefe's Spokesperson. The High Court in Pretoria has reinstated the Prasa board headed by chairperson Popo Molefe. Molefe and the other ousted members had asked the court to set aside then Transport Minister Dipuo Peters decision to dissolve the board, saying it was irrational and unlawful.
Court rules in favour of former Prasa board
