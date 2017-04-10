Bus drivers to strike

10 April 2017 9:18 PM

Speaking to Zanele Sabela - Spokesperson for Satawu. Trade unions such as Satawu, Numsa, Towu and others will embark on a nationwide bus strike this Wednesday. The unions are demanding a 12% salary increase across the board while the employer is offering 7.5%. Earlier today they issued a 48 hour strike notice. Thousands of people who use buses to get to work may be left stranded come Wednesday. The unions say they're hoping the employer will come around.