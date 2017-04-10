Spokesperson for Golden Arrow on Nationwide bus strike

10 April 2017 9:47 PM

Speaking to Bronwyn Dyke - Spokesperson for Golden Arrow. Thousands of bus drivers will go on a nationwide strike on Wednesday after they failed to reach a wage agreement with their employers. They've been negotiating a deal with two associations representing 16 bus companies across the country since January but remained deadlocked. The company has therefore decided to institute a lockout and all operations will be suspended until further notice.